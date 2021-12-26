UNK employee earns degree at age 43, showing others ‘it can be done’

Despite some initial apprehension, she didn’t miss a beat in the classroom.

Having earned her GED diploma in the late 1990s, Orcutt’s biggest fear was that she’d have to learn things her much younger classmates already knew. Turns out, that was never an issue thanks to the “unbelievably helpful” faculty and students. Orcutt learned from her classmates, and they gained valuable knowledge from someone with years of professional experience.

“It was a nice trade-off,” she said.

One thing she didn’t have to worry about is the mandatory internship. That requirement was waived for a UNK employee who’s advanced to supply control supervisor with Central Stores, which handles shipping, receiving and supply distribution on campus and manages the facilities inventory.

Now a college graduate, Orcutt plans to continue working at UNK and “become a partner again” at home. Her husband wants her to pursue a master’s degree, but she needs a little bit of time to catch her breath before making that decision.

“I’ve closed one chapter, but a new one is starting. However, I don’t know what that new one is yet. I have an excitement of the unknown, because I don’t know where I’m going right now,” she said. “I don’t know what doors are going to open, but I’m excited to see what happens.”