UNK Education Association wants latitude to require masks in the classroom

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Education Association wants instructors to be able to decide if students will wear masks in their classrooms this fall.

UNKEA sent out a letter Tuesday afternoon to UNK employees and student leaders expressing their disappointment in recent messages from UNK’s leadership cabinet “on faculty discretion on mask wearing in their classrooms.” They maintained that it is the right of every UNK instructor to decide if mask wearing in their classrooms will be required.

The letter also stated that UNKEA remained unclear as to why “UNK’s cabinet continues to promote lesser protections for UNK employees and students relative to our sister campuses.”

“UNKEA would like the administration to give UNK instructors the discretion to decide if they will have a uniform mask policy in their classrooms during the fall of 2021,” said UNKEA President Will Aviles. “We also believe that the administration should be more active in providing students with incentives to become vaccinated as well as ramp up in general their vaccination promotion campaign.”