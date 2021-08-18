UNK Education Association wants latitude to require masks in the classroom

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Education Association wants instructors to be able to decide if students will wear masks in their classrooms this fall.
UNKEA sent out a letter Tuesday afternoon to UNK employees and student leaders expressing their disappointment in recent messages from UNK’s leadership cabinet “on faculty discretion on mask wearing in their classrooms.” They maintained that it is the right of every UNK instructor to decide if mask wearing in their classrooms will be required.
The letter also stated that UNKEA remained unclear as to why “UNK’s cabinet continues to promote lesser protections for UNK employees and students relative to our sister campuses.”
“UNKEA would like the administration to give UNK instructors the discretion to decide if they will have a uniform mask policy in their classrooms during the fall of 2021,” said UNKEA President Will Aviles. “We also believe that the administration should be more active in providing students with incentives to become vaccinated as well as ramp up in general their vaccination promotion campaign.”
UNK’s current pandemic status is in Phase 3, and there is no mask mandate. Students, employees and visitors are no longer required to wear masks on campus. However, the protocol states that during Phase 3, masks may be required in specific situations as indicated by instructors, office managers and unit directors.
“UNK is not leaving decisions on masks, or any other policy related to COVID, up to faculty. Masks may be requested by instructors and other employees in certain situations. But masks are not required on campus,” said Todd Gottula, UNK senior director of communications and marketing, in an email.
Gottula went on to explain that UNK reviews its COVID policies regularly and will adjust policies when warranted.
“We are monitoring active cases on campus and in the community, and we evaluate the mask policy and others continuously,” he added.
UNKEA’s letter referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings, and NU’s Aug. 6 policy update that unvaccinated people should wear masks. Based on this, UNKEA stated it is reasonable for “some UNK instructors to decide that masks must be worn by their students while they are in their classrooms.”
Gottula said UNK asks and encourages students and employees to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks indoors.
UNKEA’s final reasoning for wanting faculty to make the decision about masks in the classroom is due to UNKEA’s contract with the NU Board of Regents that requires maintenance of shared governance in the operation of the university.
“Thus, on the basis of UNK’s written COVID-19 policy, the issue of safety in the policies of the Board of Regents and the principle of shared governance UNK instructors have the right to require that masks be worn by all their students in the classroom,” according to the letter from Aviles.
Gottula said UNK will continue to monitor infection data and continue contact tracing. The university also will be offering free vaccinations through Student Health and at Friday’s Blue Gold Showcase.