UNK early childhood center also serves Kearney-area community

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Early Childhood Education Center isn’t just for campus members.

It serves the children of community members, too.

Opened in November 2019, the LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center provides a welcoming, education-based environment where children from all backgrounds can learn and grow.

“I feel that every family should have the opportunity to send their child to an educational center to promote early learning and a love for education,” said Chelsea Bartling, the center’s interim director.

Since joining the center in July, Bartling has increased community enrollment there from three children to 33.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to branch out into our community in this capacity,” she said. “When we work together as a community, we can help build our best students for the future.”

Located near the Village Flats residence hall in UNK’s University Village development – just south of U.S. Highway 30, across from West Center – the Plambeck Center can serve up to 179 children from infant to age 6, including those with special needs.