UNK donates desks, chairs to help school in India

KEARNEY – Surplus furniture from the University of Nebraska at Kearney is getting a second life at a school in India.

UNK recently donated 230 desks and around 40 chairs to Orphan Grain Train, a Norfolk-based nonprofit that sends clothing, food, medical supplies and other aid to needy people across the globe.

The items will end up at United International School in Bengaluru, India, which serves families living in poverty. Although classes are currently taught remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school plans to reopen in May with a new addition to accommodate 11th and 12th graders, allowing students to attend from pre-kindergarten through high school.

“This school is only possible through donations such as these desks,” said Suzie Leffers, director of public relations for Orphan Grain Train.

Along with helping them pursue a high school education, Leffers said the “new” furniture instills pride in students.

“When these children receive the desks, it’s amazing,” she said.

