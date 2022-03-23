UNK Dance performing spring concert Thursday through Saturday

KEARNEY – University Theatre at Kearney and the UNK Dance Program are presenting their spring dance concert, “overTURN,” Thursday through Saturday in the Miriam Drake Theatre on campus. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m.

Director of Dance Noelle Bohaty unearths the hidden, reveling in the uncomfortable to discover what lies beneath through movement in both commercial and concert dance in this evening-length performance. The concert features new work by Bohaty and dance faculty Leslie Abegglen as well as selected student choreography. Guest artist Jessica Deahr of Chicago Dance Crash will present company repertory piece “The Generator.”

Bohaty’s work, “the curiosity of bliss,” examines the power of self-perception, while Chicago Dance Crash’s “The Generator” pounds the pulse of hip-hop culture into our bones with electric currency. Student choreography showcases work by Zachary Allen, Elizabeth Anne, Chloe Bohaty, Allyson Fricke, Shelby Taylor Haney, Lucy Haarmann, Taury Himmerich, Emma D. Emde, Hannah Petersen, Rebekah Petersen and Rheann Marie Rodenbur. The concert also presents the Community Project/Solo Series for its sixth consecutive year.

The dance company consists of 22 performers from UNK, in collaboration with student, faculty and alumni designers. The evening features 12 pieces, running about two hours including intermission. Face masks are recommended for attendees, but not required.