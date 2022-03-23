 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK Dance performing spring concert Thursday through Saturday

UNK spring dance concert

The UNK spring dance concert, “overTURN,” features 22 performers and 12 pieces. 

 Erika Pritchard, UNK Communications

KEARNEY – University Theatre at Kearney and the UNK Dance Program are presenting their spring dance concert, “overTURN,” Thursday through Saturday in the Miriam Drake Theatre on campus. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m.

Director of Dance Noelle Bohaty unearths the hidden, reveling in the uncomfortable to discover what lies beneath through movement in both commercial and concert dance in this evening-length performance. The concert features new work by Bohaty and dance faculty Leslie Abegglen as well as selected student choreography. Guest artist Jessica Deahr of Chicago Dance Crash will present company repertory piece “The Generator.”

Bohaty’s work, “the curiosity of bliss,” examines the power of self-perception, while Chicago Dance Crash’s “The Generator” pounds the pulse of hip-hop culture into our bones with electric currency. Student choreography showcases work by Zachary Allen, Elizabeth Anne, Chloe Bohaty, Allyson Fricke, Shelby Taylor Haney, Lucy Haarmann, Taury Himmerich, Emma D. Emde, Hannah Petersen, Rebekah Petersen and Rheann Marie Rodenbur. The concert also presents the Community Project/Solo Series for its sixth consecutive year.

The dance company consists of 22 performers from UNK, in collaboration with student, faculty and alumni designers. The evening features 12 pieces, running about two hours including intermission. Face masks are recommended for attendees, but not required.

When and Where

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (March 24-26)

Where: UNK’s Miriam Drake Theatre

Cost: General admission tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for youths ages 3-18 and groups of 10 or more; and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For reservations, contact the UNK Theatre Box Office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Student Performers/Choreographers (listed by hometown)

Amherst – Maria Klingelhoefer, dancer

Chadron – Morgan Rutledge, dancer

Curtis – Mary Joyce Storm, dancer (UNK graduate)

Falls City – Zachary Allen, choreographer/dancer

Grand Island – Kara Almquist, dancer

Hastings – Sarah Waite, dancer

Holdrege – Julia Peterson, dancer

Hyannis – Shelby Taylor Haney, choreographer/dancer

Ingalls, Kansas – Rheann M. Rodenbur, choreographer/dancer

Kearney – Taury Himmerich, choreographer/dancer

Lincoln – Chloe Bohaty, choreographer/dancer

Lincoln – Allyson Fricke, choreographer/dancer

Lincoln – Tatum Hilger, dancer

Meadow Grove – Angel Qualset, dancer

Minden – Amana F. Reed, dancer

North Platte – Maximus Tyberious Wohler, dancer

Omaha – Elizabeth Anne, choreographer/dancer

Omaha – Emma D. Emde, choreographer/dancer

Omaha – Hannah Petersen, choreographer/dancer

Omaha – Rebekah Petersen, choreographer/dancer

Osaka, Japan – Airi Inoue, dancer

York – Lucy Haarmann, choreographer/dancer

Student Artistic and Production Staff

Aurora, Colorado – Nathaniel York, assistant lighting designer

Grand Island – Bryce Emde, stage manager

Grand Island – Lainey Schmeits, assistant stage manager

Omaha – Emma D. Emde, lighting designer/production manager

Riverdale – Trevor Altwine, lighting designer

West Point – Mitchell Lierman, sound coordinator

Faculty/Staff/Alumni Artistic Team

Noelle Bohaty, artistic director/choreographer/costume designer

Leslie Abegglen, choreographer

Del DeLorm, lighting coordinator

Darin Himmerich, technical coordinator

Mikayla Herman, costume designer and coordinator (UNK graduate)

Mary Joyce Storm, lighting designer (UNK graduate)

