UNK cyber professor named Tech Educator of the Year

OMAHA – University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member Liaquat Hossain will be recognized as the Tech Educator of the Year during the annual AIM Tech Awards.

Presented by the AIM Institute, an Omaha-based nonprofit that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in the tech industry through its education and training programs, the AIM Tech Awards celebrate educators, students, businesses and community leaders for their dedication and contributions to the tech community. This year’s event will be hosted Nov. 11 at the Omaha Design Center.

Hossain, a Ron and Carol Cope Professor and chair of UNK’s Department of Cyber Systems, is one of eight honorees.

“The AIM Institute is honored to recognize Dr. Hossain’s contributions to tech education in Nebraska. Our nonprofit mission to build a thriving tech community where everyone can pursue a rewarding tech career cannot happen without the commitment of educators like him,” said Itzel Lopez, vice president of advancement and community relations at the AIM Institute.