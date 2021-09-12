UNK continues vaccination push with more on-campus clinics

KEARNEY – Sophia Harder got vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect herself and those around her.

It’s that simple.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney junior signed up for the vaccine as soon as it was available last spring. She works in UNK Student Health and studies biology education. She knew she needed to do her part to help end this pandemic.

“I just want to do what I can to help keep everyone safe,” Harder said.

That’s the message UNK is sending to students and employees in hopes of increasing vaccination rates on campus: This is a caring community, and we look out for each other.

“Our health decisions can impact those around us. By getting vaccinated, you’re thinking about the person beside you, not just yourself,” said Wendy Schardt, director of UNK Student Health.

UNK is strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccination for all Lopers to protect the campus and Kearney communities and support a return to normalcy.

“The goal is to keep people healthy and keep us in person, and this is how we get there,” said John Falconer, senior adviser to the chancellor for executive affairs.