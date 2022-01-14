UNK conference focuses on educational technology, post-COVID learning

KEARNEY — COVID-19 changed education.

When K-12 schools and colleges across the state were forced to close their doors, students and teachers were suddenly thrust into the world of online learning and instruction. This led to challenges and opportunities.

Two years after the pandemic began, there’s an increased emphasis on expanding access to online resources and more teachers are looking for ways to utilize technology in the classroom.

“As educators, we’ve definitely raised our game. We now are more literate in terms of online teaching skills, and it’s important that we continue that momentum,” said Mark Reid, dean of the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education.

That’s the goal of UNK’s annual Tech EDGE Spring Conference. Scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Feb. 12 in the College of Education building on campus, the event gives educators and administrators at all levels an opportunity to network and share ideas while learning more about digital equity, innovation in education and post-pandemic learning environments.