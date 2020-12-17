UNK commencement speaker travels halfway across country to celebrate big day

KEARNEY – Some girls dream about the perfect wedding day – the venue, flowers and, of course, a stunning white dress.

Leidimar Ramirez envisioned a different moment. She couldn’t wait to put on a cap and gown and walk across the stage to receive a college degree.

“I always dreamed about that day,” said Ramirez, who grew up in Venezuela.

She experienced this sense of achievement for the first time in July 2000, when she graduated from Simon Rodriguez University in Caracas with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Two decades later, Ramirez is equally ecstatic as she adds a third degree to her resume.

Ramirez, her husband Ruben and their 11-year-old daughter Carmen traveled from their home in Newport News, Virginia, so she could take part in tonight’s hooding ceremony at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I’m very excited,” said Ramirez, who is visiting Kearney and the UNK campus for the first time. “I worked very hard on this. When you have a family, a very demanding job and everyday responsibilities, the energy and the time can be difficult to find.”