UNK child welfare conference focuses on mental health

KEARNEY – Early childhood mental health is the focus of an upcoming event hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney Department of Social Work.

Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on campus, the annual Child Welfare Conference will explore topics such as early brain development, attachment relationships, the impact of stress and trauma and ways to support healthy development.

The featured speaker is Michael Morgan, a licensed marriage and family therapist and faculty member in the University of Wyoming’s counselor education program. Morgan teaches graduate-level courses in human growth and development, diagnosis and psychopathology, early childhood mental health and trauma-informed counseling, among others, provides clinical supervision for master’s and doctoral students and conducts research in the areas of counselor supervision and training play therapy, early childhood mental health and couples and family therapy. He also maintains a small clinical practice.

Morgan earned a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Auburn University and a doctorate in marriage and family therapy from Purdue University. He completed the University of Massachusetts Boston’s 15-month fellowship in infant-parent mental health and the 12-month certification in the neurosequential model of therapeutics from the Child Trauma Academy.

The Child Welfare Conference is free and open to the public. For additional information on registration, parking passes, continuing education units and a virtual attendance option, email grahamks@unk.edu.