KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Martin Hall.

Campus officials will speak at 1 p.m., with an open house and tours to follow. The public is invited to attend.

Located just east of the Nebraskan Student Union, Martin Hall reopened last month following a major renovation that transformed the nearly 70-year-old residence hall into a modern living space for UNK fraternity members. The 42,500-square-foot building features dedicated and flexible housing units, chapter rooms and lounges, shared study areas and a “great room” that serves as an event space for the entire Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) community.

The renovation is part of a $32.65 million housing project that will replace University Residence North (URN) and University Residence South (URS). Which have served UNK fraternities and sororities since the early 1990s. A 41,200-square-foot residence hall under construction directly north of Martin will house sorority members and include meeting and lounge space for UNK’s three multicultural FSL chapters.