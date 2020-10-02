UNK celebrating grand opening of Discovery Hall on Oct. 5

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is celebrating the grand opening of Discovery Hall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 5).

The event kicks off homecoming week on campus, and will be led by UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, with special guest University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.

The ceremony will take place outdoors east of Discovery Hall. It will also be livestreamed at unk.edu/eventdashboard. Attendees should park in Lot 27 southeast of Discovery Hall or Lot 22 west of the Communications Center. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors, and the size of the crowd will be limited.

Face masks are required during the ribbon-cutting and tours, and participants are asked to monitor their health before attending.

Individuals can sign up for 30-minute tours of the building offered before and after the ceremony. Tour times begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. Each tour starts on one of the building’s three floors, with groups rotating so they see the entire facility.