UNK, CCC announce new criminal justice pathway program

The pathway program is a “road map” to a four-year degree. Students can follow a semester-by-semester course plan or take classes at a pace that better fits their schedule.

The first 60 credit hours are earned at CCC, which offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in criminal justice through its Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus locations as well as some online. The associate degree equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary for entry-level employment in law enforcement, corrections and related careers within the criminal justice field.

“Students who follow the road map and complete their degree now have a local option to complete both a two- and four-year degree in criminal justice,” said Candace Walton, CCC vice president of innovation and instruction. “We are proud to provide continued opportunities for central Nebraskans to study, live and work near home.”

After graduating from CCC, students can complete a bachelor’s degree through UNK in just two years. This option is also available to working professionals with an associate degree from CCC who want to advance their education or move up in their careers. Under the Nebraska Law Enforcement Education Act, sworn officers may be eligible for a waiver covering 30% of their resident tuition costs.