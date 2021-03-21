UNK Career Closet provides professional attire without the price tag

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney students don’t need to drop a few hundred dollars to look sharp at their next career fair or job interview.

They can pick up professional attire for free without leaving campus.

The College of Business and Technology Career Closet has dress shirts, pants, jackets, belts and ties that can be rented at no cost.

“There are a lot of students coming into college who don’t have a suit,” said UNK graduate student Seth Taylor of Ainsworth. “I know that’s not something everyone can afford, so we’re providing access without the price tag.”

Taylor, who is pursuing a Master of Business Administration, handles marketing for the Career Closet, which opened last semester in Room E121 inside West Center. Organizational and relational communication major Austin Truex, a sophomore from Norfolk, manages the day-to-day operations.

“We’re getting quite a bit of traffic,” Truex said. “As we increase our marketing, I think more people will see this resource and start using it.”

The Career Closet has both men’s and women’s attire in various sizes. The clothing is available to any UNK student or employee.