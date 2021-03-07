 Skip to main content
UNK campus walk supports American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
UNK campus walk supports American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting an Out of the Darkness Campus Walk to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event is scheduled March 13 outside UNK’s Bruner Hall of Science. It’s open to the public, and face masks are required.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony and walk at 10 a.m. Participants can register at the event, or an online registration option is available until noon Friday at afsp.org/unk http://afsp.org/unk.

There is no cost to participate; however, individuals and teams can choose to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. All donations will go toward research, educational programs and suicide prevention efforts.

For more information, contact student coordinator Cassidy Johnson at johnsoncp2@lopers.unk.edu mailto:johnsoncp2@lopers.unk.edu.

