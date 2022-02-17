UNK business pitch contest open to Nebraska high schoolers

KEARNEY – Nebraska high schoolers can win cash prizes and college scholarships during a statewide business pitch competition.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development is accepting entries for its second annual Big Idea Nebraska High School Competition.

Open to students in grades nine through 12, the virtual event is an opportunity to learn more about entrepreneurship and business resources while competing for up to $2,000.

To enter, students must create a two-minute video pitching their business idea and upload it to YouTube, then submit the URL at unk.edu/bigidea.

Entries do not have to be complete business models, but they should include:

a description of the product or service

what problem it solves

the target audience

and how it might be made available to customers

The submission deadline is March 1. There is no cost to participate.

The top 10 finalists, determined by a panel of expert judges, will present their ideas 9:30 a.m. March 30 during a virtual event livestreamed on Zoom. That event is open to the public. After judges narrow the final group to five contestants, the online audience will vote to determine the winners, who receive $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. The cash prize winners will also receive matching scholarships to UNK.

Fifty high schoolers participated in the inaugural Big Idea Nebraska High School Competition, with students from Omaha, Red Cloud and Wayne winning the top prizes. This year’s event is sponsored by the UNK College of Business and Technology, Nebraska Public Power District, Omaha Public Power District, Black Hills Energy and Metropolitan Utilities District.

For more information or to request assistance with an entry, contact Aliese Hoffman at 308-865-8199 or hoffmanal2@unk.edu.