UNK brings experts to annual Criminal Justice Conference

Madrid has received various certificates of recognition from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and California State University for his contributions to student learning and community engagement.

He’ll present “An Autobiographical Account of the CJ System” and “Perspectives from the Field: A Look at a Graffiti Crew” during the Criminal Justice Conference.

Payne has served as a chaplain for more than 25 years. He’s a former member of the Nebraska Serious Injury and Line of Duty Death Response Team and former president and vice president of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Chaplains Association.

Payne was recognized with the 2010 Chaplaincy Award from the Kansas-Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptists and he received a Presidential Coin from the International Conference of Police Chaplains for his contributions to law enforcement chaplaincy. He holds bachelor of arts and master of divinity degrees, along with basic, senior and master certificates from the International Conference of Police Chaplains, and has more than 750 hours of law enforcement chaplaincy training.

His presentation is titled “Death Notification.”