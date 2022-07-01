UNK biology professor leads effort to recruit, support women in STEM

KEARNEY — Women in the world of science, technology, engineering and math are in need of more support and encouragement from those around them.

This was one of the key findings of “Listen then Act,” a report conducted in partnership with the Center for Public Affairs at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures. The report was released earlier this week and was presented at an event Thursday in Kearney.

The report shares key findings from in-depth interviews with women involved with the STEM workforce in Nebraska, and it provides recommendations for “action steps to recruit and retain women in professional STEM careers, as well as the advancement of women leaders in STEM.”

“Listen then Act” was conducted to better understand the lower number of women represented in STEM careers in Nebraska. Interviews were conducted with 48 women ranging in age from 24-66 from 20 different areas across the state.

“This is a collaborative effort between Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures. Both groups have an arm that support women in science,” said Dr. Kim Carlson, University of Nebraska at Kearney biology department co-chair. “The national trend — and it has been for years — women in science are underrepresented. We don’t get most of the jobs. We have hurdles that are very different than what our male counterparts actually have.”

According to the report, women accounted for over half of the college-educated workforce in 2017 but made up only 29% of those employed in science and engineering occupations. In 2019, about 27% of Nebraska women 25 years of age and older worked in a core STEM occupation. The six key findings from the report were:

n Interest and motivation for pursuing a career in STEM

n How women persevere in STEM careers

n Workplace power dynamics in the STEM environment

n Barriers women face in career promotion and advancement

n Navigating a work-life balance

n Unique Nebraska influences on the STEM culture and workforce

Carlson serves on the Women in Science Board for Nebraska Cures, and she was interviewed for and edited the “Listen then Act” report. Carlson recalled from her own experience growing up in Nebraska that if a woman wanted to go into a STEM field, it was as a nurse or a teacher. While she recognizes that both are great careers, women need to be motivated and encouraged to pursue other professions in the field.

Women in the field face barriers going through the promotion and tenure processes, and they may also be more relunctant to negotiate for more pay, Carlson said. Nebraska’s conservative culture and values can also play a large role, she noted.

“As women we have unique challenges and that traditional role that is put upon on us,” Carlson added.

She credits the University of Nebraska at Kearney with supporting women in STEM and embracing diversity. UNK’s biology department is currently co-chaired by two women, and there is almost an even divide between male and female faculty.

“It’s really great to have that support and leadership. ... UNK is committed to that,” she said.

Some of the recommendations from the women interviewed in the report include providing professional training for women, quality and affordable child care options, forming networks for women in STEM and working with women and minorities about their options in the STEM field.

After sharing the report, Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures will meet in the fall to begin organizing groups and outreach across the state, Carlson said.

“We want to bring this to the forefront of people and put it in their mind that Nebraska has a lot of good women scientist and women in STEM,” she said. “We really need to support STEM in the K-12 arena and tell little girls, ‘You can be an astronaut. You can be a doctor. You can be whatever you want to be.’”