KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney officials have beefed up campus security following two incidents near campus Sunday.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Kearney police responded to a disturbance and reports of gunshots in the area of West 25th Street near Sixth Avenue. No injuries were reported.

That incident came less than 24 hours after a young man was stabbed in the leg during a party at an off-campus residence one block south of campus, in the area of West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue a few doors from the UNK Alumni House.

EMS took the victim to CHI Health Good Samaritan. He suffered a serious but non-life-threatening laceration to his leg. Police found evidence of multiple gun shots in the area. Several residences were struck, but there were no reports of anyone being hit by gunfire.

The Sunday evening incident happened about three blocks east of the one early Sunday morning.

Monday afternoon, Police Chief Bryan Waugh had no new information on the Sunday morning incident. As for the one Sunday night, he said investigators canvassed the area but were unable to locate any physical evidence of gunshots. "We had nothing but witness statements, but we had multiple witness statements," he said.

He said the two incidents could be related, but that has not been determined. He said officers are still following up on leads on both. No arrests were made nor charges filed as of late Monday afternoon.

He said accurate information will come from police when it is available. Information circulating on social media is not dependable or necessarily accurate, he added.

Although no UNK buildings or residence halls were hit in either incident, the university requested a meeting with police and city officials Monday, Todd Gottula, UNK’s senior director of communications, said. Waugh said the meeting was productive.

"The city has a close proximity to the university. Students live in areas of the city. The university and the city work well together. We want to make sure the city and the UNK community understand that we're working our best to determine why and when and who were involved in this incident," Waugh said.

Gottula called the Monday meeting "good communication." He said that although the incidents happened off-campus, UNK has increased its security presence.

“We have a very safe campus and a safe community. This is not the norm. At the same time, we understand the serious nature of what happened and are reacting to make sure everyone is aware of the incidents,” he said.

On Monday, UNK emailed what Gottula called a “timely warning message” to students and faculty. It briefly described both incidents and reminded students to remain alert, keep doors locked, not to loan their keys or cell phones, and to remain vigilant. Campus escorts are available for students who do not want to walk around campus alone.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.

Waugh said he knows that any incident involving gunfire is unsettling for the public, and "I want to make it clear: this dangerous criminal behavior is unacceptable and irresponsible. Violent crime will not be tolerated in our community. Our investigators will work tirelessly to identify and locate those responsible."