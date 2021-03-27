UNK aviation program soaring to new heights; 22 students earn their wings

“Some students have a plan involving one or more of these career paths, and others might stumble upon them at some point in their career,” Farley said. “In my personal experience, every time I went out of my comfort zone and spoke to somebody about their aircraft or their career, I made a valuable connection and found some inspiration. Anyone who thinks they might be interested in aviation has to do just that – put yourself out there and talk to people. You never know what doors you might open up for yourself, and where you might find inspiration.”