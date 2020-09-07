UNK announces spring calendar with Jan. 25 start date, 3-week intersession

KEARNEY – Students, faculty and staff at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will open 2021 with an optional three-week intersession, followed by the start of the full spring semester on Jan. 25.
The academic calendar was proposed following broad faculty input and approval of a university calendar committee, and is pending NU Board of Regents approval at its October meeting.
The adjustments, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, offer students additional flexibility over a long winter/holiday break. By moving back the official start of the semester and adding opportunity for a three-week January session, students can earn credit hours in an online course or have an experiential learning opportunity such as an internship or research project, said Charlie Bicak, senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.
The three-week intersession would occur Jan. 4-22. First day of spring semester classes is Jan. 25. Last day of class (final exam week) is May 6, with commencement on May 7. In another change from tradition, there will be no spring break. Spring break traditionally would have been scheduled for March 14-21.
Details on the academic calendar are available here.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.