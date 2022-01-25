UNK among nation’s best schools for online master’s programs in education

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. News & World Report rankings include graduate programs where “the vast majority” of required coursework can be completed via distance learning. Programs were judged on five categories – engagement, student excellence, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies and expert opinion – with areas such as graduation and retention rates, class sizes, student indebtedness and support services factored.

In addition to the overall ranking, UNK is one of just 39 schools to earn a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Online Master’s in Education Programs for Veterans” list. Tied for 11th place with the University of Kansas, UNK is the only Nebraska school to receive this recognition.

To be eligible for the veterans-focused list, schools must rank in the top half of the “Best Online Master’s in Education Programs” rankings, be certified for the GI Bill and have at least 10 students with military backgrounds enrolled in these programs. They also must participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or be a public institution that charges in-state tuition, which can be fully covered by the GI Bill, for all veterans applying from out of state.