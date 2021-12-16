UNK agribusiness program prepares Michael Gibbens for future in the field

KEARNEY – Michael Gibbens has a deep-rooted connection to agriculture.

He grew up south of Sargent, a small community in the heart of corn and cattle country. His grandfather farmed for close to five decades and his father, who’s currently employed by a central Nebraska cooperative, worked the land for about 20 years. Other family members also have careers tied to the state’s No. 1 industry.

“I’ve never had a job where I’ve been inside. I’ve always worked on the farm or worked for somebody on a farm,” Gibbens said.

The 23-year-old decided early on his future is in this field, but he wanted to gain as much knowledge and experience as possible before jumping into the everchanging agricultural landscape full time.

That’s what brought him to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Gibbens will graduate Friday with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness, a program that prepares students for a variety of ag-related careers. In addition to addressing agricultural trends and challenges, the UNK program builds a business foundation so students better understand the financial, marketing and management aspects of the industry.