UNK adds 46 students to Kearney Health Opportunities Program

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney recently accepted 46 high school seniors into the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP).

A partnership between UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, KHOP is a pipeline program designed to grow the state’s health care workforce by recruiting and training students from rural Nebraska who are committed to practicing in these areas after professional school.

Participants are awarded full-tuition scholarships to attend UNK and guaranteed admission to UNMC if all requirements are met.

They receive additional assistance, along with a $2,000 room waiver, through the KHOP Learning Community. A requirement for freshmen, the one-year residential learning community gives students a chance to explore various health care careers while receiving support and guidance as they transition to college. KHOP members also meet with health care providers and tour medical facilities in the Kearney area.

“We are very excited to welcome this highly talented and exceptional group of students into the KHOP program next fall,” said Peggy Abels, director of UNK Health Sciences. “It is great to see these future professionals dedicated to providing high-quality health care for rural Nebraska.”

Launched in 2010, KHOP addresses an urgent need for health care providers in rural Nebraska. More than 100 UNK students are currently receiving their pre-professional training through the program.

KHOP students can study in the fields of dental hygiene, dentistry, medical laboratory science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.

For more information on the program, visit unk.edu/khop, call 308-865-8260 or email abelsp@unk.edu.

The following students, listed by hometown, will start the Kearney Health Opportunities Program this fall:

Ainsworth – Haley Schroedl, nursing

Bee – Audrey Belew, physical therapy

Blair – Ashlyn Just, pharmacy

Brady – Kate Stienike, pharmacy

Broken Bow – Callie White, nursing

Central City – Ella Buhlke, medicine

Clarkson – Mitchel Beeson, nursing

Columbus – Abagail Loeffelholz, occupational therapy

Columbus – Christopher Adame-Hernandez, medicine

David City – Ella Moravec, nursing

David City – Meredith Dalton, physical therapy

Dodge – Kennady Schmidt, medicine

Doniphan – Carter Schultz, pharmacy

Dwight – Nolan Kocian, medical laboratory science

Elm Creek – Brady Spotanski, pharmacy

Eustis – Creighton Hecox, pharmacy

Gordon – Madison Petersen, occupational therapy

Grand Island – Brandon Hollister, medicine

Grand Island – Cole Bauer, physician assistant

Grand Island – Isaac Herbek, pharmacy

Grand Island – Jonathan Schardt, dentistry

Grand Island – Marcus Holling, dentistry

Grand Island – Taylor Paul, physical therapy

Greeley – Dilynn Wood, medicine

Hastings – Kiernan Bierman, pharmacy

Holdrege – McCartney Elliott, pharmacy

Juniata – Abby Stroh, pharmacy

Kearney – Lia Cool, radiography

Kearney – Meghan Dahlke, occupational therapy

Kearney – Quinten Shaffer, medicine

Kearney – Sydney Peterson, dentistry

Lexington – Angel Perez-Cabello, dentistry

Lexington – Cordelia Harbison, medicine

Lexington – Malinda Lo, medicine

McCook – Addison Knoll, dental hygiene

Minden – Brooks Glanzer, radiography

Norfolk – Tobias Kraft, medicine

Raymond – Alora Ferguson, dental hygiene

Raymond – Danielle Fortik, dentistry

Seward – Myka Smith, nursing

Silver Creek – Kamryn Lemburg, nursing

Utica – Gracen Fehlhafer, dental hygiene

Utica – Lance Haberman, radiography

York – Brynn Hirschfeld, dentistry

York – Cori Combs, dental hygiene

York – Melanie Driewer, occupational therapy

