UNK accepting registrations for Oct. 29 homecoming parade

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is accepting entries for its 2022 homecoming parade, scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Kearney.

This year’s storybook-inspired theme is “Far, Far Away at UNK.” Area businesses, nonprofits and bands are invited to join UNK student organizations for the event. Awards are presented to the top bands as well as the best commercial and nonprofit entries.

To reserve a spot in the parade lineup, visit unk.edu/homecoming and complete the online form. There is no cost.

Registration deadline is Oct. 24.

For more information, contact the Office of Student Engagement at 308-865-8523 or nsu@unk.edu.

UNK’s homecoming celebration begins Oct. 24 and continues through Oct. 29.

The parade route starts at the intersection of 24th Street and Central Avenue and progresses south on Central Avenue, west on Railroad Street, north on Third Avenue, west on 21st Street, south on Eighth Avenue and west on 20th Street before ending at Ninth Avenue near Pioneer Park.