University Village vision taking shape on UNK's west campus

The Board of Regents approved the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center last year. It will be on the north side of the development as the new home for the UNK Alumni Foundation.

“It will be great to have them on campus with the site, and a location to really serve our donors a lot better as well,” said Michael Christen, the executive director of University Village.

The $15.6 million project will be constructed through a public-private partnership. The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will be a 49,000-square-foot facility with two stories. It also will serve as a commercial building and a meeting place for hearings, lectures, career fairs, and community and campus events.

“The regional engagement aspect of that building is going to be the most critical factor that adds value to the site for the university, the community in the region, but really serving, you know, a very broad and diverse group of people in that as well,” Christen said.

The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center is being worked on with a private developer with construction starting tentatively late this year or early next year.