University Village vision taking shape on UNK's west campus

KEARNEY — The dream of University Village is becoming real.
“It’s going to be the front door to Kearney,” said Todd Gottula, the senior director UNK communications and marketing. “The University Village, as it develops with all this stuff that’s happening and what’s planned, I think we’re already seeing a shift that it’s almost kind of becoming the main entrance to campus. I think it’s developed way faster than anybody anticipated.”
The Village Flats and the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center have been completed so far.
The 104-acre development started with the Village Flats, the $16 million apartment complex that many nontraditional students and families have lived in since it opened in July 2018. It is called home by students attending the University of Nebraska Medical Center, too.
The building features 68 one-bedroom and 31 two-bedroom apartments. Residents also have access to cable, utilities, wireless internet and furniture. There also are a kitchen for each apartment, meeting rooms, on-site laundry facilities, an outdoor patio and a clubhouse space.
The second project to be completed was the LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, which opened in November 2019. The child care center serves 120 children of community and faculty members.
According to the Plambeck director, Chelsea Bartling, 45% of the Plambeck staff consists of college students who want to gain experience in their fields of study. Education majors at UNK may complete their practicums and volunteer at Plambeck, and they also are hired as student workers or teaching assistants.
Up next for University Village is the Millennium Development Element 30 project. The construction is planned out in phases. For Phase One, which is a multiphase project, approximately $48 million will be invested in that style of living with 230 units, including townhomes, condos and duplexes. There will be a 5,000-square-foot space for retail, offices and restaurants.
The project is founded on a public-private partnership with Millennium Development, the first private investor at the site. The first building is scheduled to open Aug. 1, 2022, and the other phases will progress as the year continues.
The city of Kearney has partnered with UNK to build a new tennis complex for approximately $8.5 million. It is being constructed on the south side of University Village and will open in spring 2022.
The six-court tennis complex will be managed and maintained by the city, and UNK will help with operational assistance and maintenance. In the complex, the community can access recreation groups, tournaments and lessons. It will house facilities for UNK’s tennis team and Kearney Park and Recreation offices.
The Board of Regents approved the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center last year. It will be on the north side of the development as the new home for the UNK Alumni Foundation.
“It will be great to have them on campus with the site, and a location to really serve our donors a lot better as well,” said Michael Christen, the executive director of University Village.
The $15.6 million project will be constructed through a public-private partnership. The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will be a 49,000-square-foot facility with two stories. It also will serve as a commercial building and a meeting place for hearings, lectures, career fairs, and community and campus events.
“The regional engagement aspect of that building is going to be the most critical factor that adds value to the site for the university, the community in the region, but really serving, you know, a very broad and diverse group of people in that as well,” Christen said.
The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center is being worked on with a private developer with construction starting tentatively late this year or early next year.
Construction for landscaping will take place in August for the central green space and art pieces. The goal is to install the art piece this year. The 40-feet-tall sculpture is being commissioned with a California artist with plans for it to be well-lit.
“It really will just add a whole new dynamic to the site and really bring that standard of living — that standard of what we’re looking for — to help develop the site into a new perspective for everyone,” Christen said.
The sculpture is called “Parable” because it “tells the story of the campus, the community and other partners coming together.”
Christen said it will serve as a gathering point for people to come together and tell their stories as well.
For now, the story of University Village is still being written.