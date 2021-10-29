 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter speaking at UNK’s Warner Lecture Series Tuesday
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter speaking at UNK's Warner Lecture Series Tuesday

  Updated
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will be the featured speaker for the Warner Lecture Series presented by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Carter will discuss “Higher Education in the 21st Century” during the event, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Miriam Drake Theatre inside UNK’s Fine Arts Building. UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen will provide the introduction. The event is free and open to the public.

Hosted by the UNK College of Arts and Sciences, the Warner Lecture Series was launched in 2017 to address important issues in Nebraska and recognize the service of Charles J. Warner and his son Jerome Warner, two prominent former state senators who played a significant role in UNK’s history. Funding for the event is provided by the Chancellor’s Office and College of Arts and Sciences.

Carter began his term as the eighth president of the University of Nebraska on Jan. 1, 2020. He serves as chief executive officer of the NU system, responsible for overall university operations and the implementation of Board of Regents’ policies and goals.

Ted Carter mug

Ted Carter
