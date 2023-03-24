LINCOLN – Students, faculty, staff and friends and supporters of the University of Nebraska System are invited to participate in the sixth annual “I Love NU” Day on Wednesday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

The event is an opportunity for individuals to show support for the university and visit with state senators about the work and impact of the NU System’s four campuses. All members of the public are welcome.

The day will begin with welcoming remarks from state senators and university leadership, including President Ted Carter. Attendees will gather in the legislative chamber balcony to be recognized and then will have time to speak with senators in the Rotunda, engage with other university supporters and listen to legislative debate.

As part of the 2023 celebration, participants can enjoy a special ice cream flavor created by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Dairy Store. The ice cream will be available at the Capitol on the day of the event.

Along with the in-person event on April 5, supporters are encouraged to participate on social media during the week of April 3-8 using the #NUforNE hashtag. Members of the university community can also show their support by reaching out to state senators via email or phone to share their stories and discuss the importance of higher education.