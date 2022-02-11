University of Nebraska Board of Regents votes to eliminate the philosophy major at UNK

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted in favor of eliminating the philosophy major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The board heard public comment from UNK professors, students and alumni Friday morning, imploring the regents to save the major at UNK.
In a passionate speech to the board, Dr. Thomas Martin, UNK philosophy professor, spoke about humanities requirements at UNK being reduced to only three credit hours with philosophy being one of many choices. He discussed how the major is needed to develop and nurture the intellect of students in Nebraska.
“Man does not live to make a living. He wants a life that worth is living. If you take that away from them, they will have no gusto, and the workers you get will not know the virtues and vices that give you the power to be the captain of your own soul and the navigator of your own life. Because that is what an education is for,” Martin said.
In the fall, Chancellor Doug Kristensen and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Charlie Bicak sent letters this fall to NU Executive Vice President and Provost Jeffrey Gold recommending the discontinuation of the program because of a low number of students majoring in the field of study. The highest number of graduates from the program was five in 2010. In 2014 and 2021, there were no philosophy graduates. There are currently three students majoring in the field.
In 2019, Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Post-Secondary Education, who creates a comprehensive statewide plan to guide the state’s higher education system, gave UNK an opportunity to try to increase the number of students majoring in philosophy.
Before the board acted on the agenda item, Regent Timothy Clare proposed an amendment to send the item back to Academic Affairs to continue to study it further and bring it to the board at a later date. The motion failed.
The board voted to eliminate the major at UNK, while emphasizing that the philosophy program and classes would still continue at the college.