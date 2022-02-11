University of Nebraska Board of Regents votes to eliminate the philosophy major at UNK

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted in favor of eliminating the philosophy major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The board heard public comment from UNK professors, students and alumni Friday morning, imploring the regents to save the major at UNK.

In a passionate speech to the board, Dr. Thomas Martin, UNK philosophy professor, spoke about humanities requirements at UNK being reduced to only three credit hours with philosophy being one of many choices. He discussed how the major is needed to develop and nurture the intellect of students in Nebraska.

“Man does not live to make a living. He wants a life that worth is living. If you take that away from them, they will have no gusto, and the workers you get will not know the virtues and vices that give you the power to be the captain of your own soul and the navigator of your own life. Because that is what an education is for,” Martin said.

