University of Nebraska at Kearney wants to eliminate philosophy major

In 2019, the CCPE gave UNK an opportunity to try to increase the amount of students majoring in philosophy.

“If we could made dramatic enough improvement and could show it’s working toward that average of seven and the major numbers are increasing, etc., they would allow the program to continue,” Teten said.

In order to attract more students to the philosophy program a scholarship program was established, the website received an update and students were encouraged to consider the course of study. But the major has not been able to bring in the numbers needed for the CCPE’s standards. In order to avoid being shut down by the CCPE, UNK made the decision to eliminate the program for now.

“We are always attempting to be completely abreast of where our classes are and where the majors are and where the student need is so we want to be proactive in making sure we can handle those situations as well. ... Knowing they had not reached that benchmark, the decision was made through the senior vice chancellor and the chancellor, etc., to look at discontinuing it as a major,” Teten said.