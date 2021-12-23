University of Nebraska at Kearney wants to eliminate philosophy major

KEARNEY — The philosophy major may be eliminated next year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Chancellor Doug Kristensen and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Charlie Bicak sent letters this fall to NU Executive Vice President and Provost Jeffrey Gold recommending the discontinuation of the program because of a low number of students majoring in the field of study.
Philosophy was established as a major at UNK when the Board of Regents approved it in April 2004, and Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Post-Secondary Education approved the proposal in September 2004. The CCPE is a government entity whose responsibilities include creating a comprehensive statewide plan to guide the state’s higher education system, partner with state legislators to develop higher education policy and approving or disapproving academic programs based on specific criteria.
Dr. Ryan Teten, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UNK, explained that once a program is approved, it will go under an annual review to see if it is meeting certain benchmarks set by the CCPE. The benchmark for average number of graduates for philosophy was set at seven for it to be considered a viable program.
The highest number of graduates from the program was five in 2010. In 2014 and 2021, there were no philosophy graduates. There are currently three students majoring in the field.
In 2019, the CCPE gave UNK an opportunity to try to increase the amount of students majoring in philosophy.
“If we could made dramatic enough improvement and could show it’s working toward that average of seven and the major numbers are increasing, etc., they would allow the program to continue,” Teten said.
In order to attract more students to the philosophy program a scholarship program was established, the website received an update and students were encouraged to consider the course of study. But the major has not been able to bring in the numbers needed for the CCPE’s standards. In order to avoid being shut down by the CCPE, UNK made the decision to eliminate the program for now.
“We are always attempting to be completely abreast of where our classes are and where the majors are and where the student need is so we want to be proactive in making sure we can handle those situations as well. ... Knowing they had not reached that benchmark, the decision was made through the senior vice chancellor and the chancellor, etc., to look at discontinuing it as a major,” Teten said.
The decision has caused a stir within the philosophy department and amongst some UNK students. Jonathan Drozda, a philosophy and psychology major at UNK, as well as other UNK students and alumni, created a petition to preserve the philosophy department at UNK. The petition had 153 individual signatures.
Drozda initially took a philosophy class as a freshman. He was so intrigued by the class, he took another and decided to minor in it. As he became more invested in the program, he chose to make philosophy one of his majors.
Drozda wasn’t aware the program was at risk until this fall.
“I didn’t know it was on a strict time frame like it was, or I would have been doing something more before now,” he said. “I feel like as a student, it was kept under wraps.”
Undergraduate students at UNK are required to take a minimum of three hours of humanities courses. There are currently 38 courses listed, five of which are philosophy. Drozda believes there is a bias against philosophy, and students often won’t take the classes because they are told they are too challenging or intense.
Drozda sent the petition results to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents members before Thanksgiving, and he did not receive a response to his email until after their board meeting Dec. 5. Drozda hoped that the board would see the value of program.
“The main point of philosophy is to learn how to argue, how to think, which can be applied anywhere whether you are a parent, working a desk job, so on and so forth. Philosophy is applicable anywhere,” Drozda said.
The Board of Regents Academic Affairs Committee will meet Jan. 7 to discuss and take action on the topic. The full Board of Regents will meet Feb. 11 to decide whether to eliminate the major.
Although there may no longer be a philosophy major at UNK, it does not mean philosophy will be gone. Current students majoring in the field will be able to obtain their degree in the program, and UNK students still could choose to minor in philosophy. The university hopes to increase the number of students minoring in the program in order to petition to reactivate the major.
“It’s not the end or period on a sentence; it’s seeing a rise and fall of students. The decline would suggest there isn’t support enough for that to be existing as a major as given from the guidelines from the CCPE. Then we try and rebuild it back up again,” Teten said.
A few ways to increase interest in the program would be recruitment of students, working with philosophy faculty and interdisciplinary collaboration.
“Most of the disciplines we have within the college have a foundation in theory or a certain philosophical viewpoint. It’s not that philosophy will ever be irrelevant or not necessary; it’s finding ways, maybe new ways, that haven’t been envisioned in the past by the department or the college to integrate it into other studies as well as illustrate the value it provides,” Teten explained.
Drozda has taken it upon himself to cultivate interest in the program by creating the Philosophy Club at UNK. Faculty members from various departments are invited to speak at meetings about a range of topics.
“Part of what I’m hoping to try and do is help people become interested in other topics. That is one of the big goals with the Philosophy Club,” Drozda said.
For Teten, this is not an end to the program but an opportunity to rebuild.
“It’s core to all the other disciplines because we all build on a foundation of philosophy. I think that is one of the main reasons why there is not a cut-bait on this, but instead a regrow,” he said.