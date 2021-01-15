United Way's 2020-21 campaign staying strong even amid COVID-19

KEARNEY — Halfway through its 2020-21 campaign, the United Way of the Kearney Area has raised $400,000 of its $450,000 goal despite the roadblocks of COVID-19.

The campaign raises money to fight hunger and homelessness and support health and education for 20 partner agencies in Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

“Many of our partner agencies have worked harder than ever before in the last couple of years due to flooding and COVID-19. People in the Kearney area are participating in this year’s campaign in encouraging ways, given the economic culture,” said Nikki Erickson, United Way executive director.

The goal is the same as the past two campaigns, which both fell short.

In 2018-19, United Way raised $440,800. Last year, in the 2019-20 campaign, it raised $401,722, but separately, United Way raised $102,000 to assist survivors in the floods of March and July 2019.

Because of COVID-19, United Way had no fall campaign kickoff event in September. Erickson did not visit area businesses to help garner support for the campaign. Instead, campaign coordinators at businesses spread the word to employees.

