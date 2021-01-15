United Way's 2020-21 campaign staying strong even amid COVID-19

KEARNEY — Halfway through its 2020-21 campaign, the United Way of the Kearney Area has raised $400,000 of its $450,000 goal despite the roadblocks of COVID-19.
The campaign raises money to fight hunger and homelessness and support health and education for 20 partner agencies in Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
“Many of our partner agencies have worked harder than ever before in the last couple of years due to flooding and COVID-19. People in the Kearney area are participating in this year’s campaign in encouraging ways, given the economic culture,” said Nikki Erickson, United Way executive director.
The goal is the same as the past two campaigns, which both fell short.
In 2018-19, United Way raised $440,800. Last year, in the 2019-20 campaign, it raised $401,722, but separately, United Way raised $102,000 to assist survivors in the floods of March and July 2019.
Because of COVID-19, United Way had no fall campaign kickoff event in September. Erickson did not visit area businesses to help garner support for the campaign. Instead, campaign coordinators at businesses spread the word to employees.
“Our main goal is that we do all we can to help our partner agencies as much as possible. If we do that, we’ve succeeded,” she said.
Those who pledge $240 ($20 a month donation) will be entered into a drawing for a Brandon Built Home Makeover, along with selected home furnishings worth $1,000. Two winners will be chosen.
Two traditional United Way events are planned for this winter, starting with United Way’s 21st annual Pack It In Purple Jersey Auction Jan. 18-22. Last year’s auction raised $10,000.
The public can bid on specially designed jerseys at the auction website from Monday through until the end of the Jan. 22 Tri-City Storm game. Bids can be placed at adammarshallauction.com.
At the Jan. 22 game, Storm players will wear those jerseys. Winning bidders at the game can make payments to United Way and receive their jerseys there. Winning bidders who are not present may contact United Way’s office Jan. 25 to arrange for payment and pickup.
Coming in late February are Dine-Outs, a traditional UWKA winter event where, in the past, teams of “celebrity” waiters helped clear tables and served beverages at restaurants. Their tips were donated to United Way. Teams had friendly competition to see who could raise the most money.
Because of COVID-19, that event won’t have celebrity waiters this year, but other details are being worked out. More information will be forthcoming, Erickson said.