United Way seeks new executive director

KEARNEY — For the second time in the last 11 months, the United Way of the Kearney Area is seeking an executive director.

Julie Van Hoek, who took the position June 3, is no longer with the nonprofit, said Jerry Hultgren, chairman of the board of directors, on Tuesday. “We have decided to go in a different direction,” he said.

Van Hoek succeeded Nikki Erickson, who was named to the position in April 2019 and left last December due to increasing family responsibilities.

The UWKA board is launching an “immediate” search for Van Hoek’s replacement, Hultgren said. “Our excellent staff and dedicated board will ensure that the organization continues to serve our community while the search is underway,” he said.

He said those interested in the position can submit resumes at unitedway@uwka.org.

He also said that Van Hoek’s departure would not disrupt the 2022-2023 campaign, which was launched Oct. 8 with a Chili and Cinnamon Roll cook-off at The Archway.

Hultgren said UWKA still plans to hold traditional campaign events early in 2023, including the Jersey Auction at a Tri-City Storm hockey game and the popular Dine-Outs where teams of volunteers compete for tips at area restaurants. Tips are donated to United Way.

Hultgren said the office staff is “knowledgeable” and “solid” and will be able to keep the campaign running smoothly. “We will just go back to the drawing board,” he said.

UWKA has had four executive directors in the last six years. Erickson replaced Eileen Dakan, who left the nonprofit suddenly after the 2018-19 campaign began in August 2018. She had held the position for 17 months.

Her predecessor was Lisa Reese Parish, who led the UWKA for nearly nine years until she departed in January 2016 to become executive director of the Kearney Public Schools Foundation.

United Way, located at 4009 Sixth Ave., hopes to raise $430,000 in this year’s campaign, which runs through March 31, 2023. It supports 21 partner agencies in Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.