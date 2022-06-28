 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way’s annual Freedom Fest is Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — United Way of the Kearney Area will hold its fourth annual Freedom Fest 5-10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Viaero Center at 609 S. Platte Road.

The free event offers music, food, carnival games and fireworks. Cunningham’s will have a beer garden, and Rocket Pro will stage rides. A ride wristband is $12 per person. Free carnival games run 5-9 p.m.

Tim Zach, formerly of Whiskey Bent, will perform at 7 p.m. His concert is free.

A 30-minute fireworks extravaganza will begin at 10 p.m.

Volunteers are needed. Visit signupgenius.com and search for unitedway@uwka.org, or call UWKA at 308-237-6840. Volunteers can also offer to help when they arrive at the event.

All volunteers will receive a neon green T-shirt. They can purchase $12 ride wristbands for just $5.

