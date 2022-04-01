United Way of the Kearney Area raises $425,000 for its 2022 campaign

KEARNEY — The United Way of the Kearney Area raised $425,000 for its 2022 campaign, just $5,000 short of its $430,000 goal.

Jerry Hultgren, chairman of the UWKA board, made that announcement Thursday afternoon at UWKA’s annual meeting at Cunningham’s on the Lake.

“Our goal was $430,000 this year because of the unknown of COVID, the uncertainties and how many people were affected,” he said. That was lower than the 2021 goal of $450,000, which UWKA surpassed, raising $455,000 even though COVID was still in the forefront.

Hultgren said the campaign, which began last August and continued through March, went “surprisingly well,” despite the departure of Nikki Erickson, its executive director, in early December. She had held the position since April 1, 2018.

“She was out there rallying people and keeping relationships going. She did a great job with the campaign kick-off,” he said. At the meeting, he singled Erickson out and thanked her for her contributions. “She resigned in December to spend more time with family, but she has a continuing passion for helping others,” he said.

The top five employee campaigns and business donors were Eaton Corp., Parker-Hannifin, Kearney Regional Medical Center, the city of Kearney and the Abel Foundation.

Hultgren said the board was looking to do something “a little different and more relaxed” for this year’s annual meeting. In the past, United Way has held a luncheon, but “this time around, we thought we’d have a late afternoon social, a meet and greet,” he said.

During his brief presentation, Hultgren said UWKA held its successful Dine-Out and Jersey Auction events this year as usual and is planning to again hold the Freedom Fest in early July.

Dine-Outs brought in $8,000 this year, with $2,700 of that coming from the team led by Brad Kernick and Gary Straatmann. Each Dine-Out is led by UWKA supporters who gather friends to be servers at designated restaurants on a designated night. All tips are donated to United Way. Friendly competition takes place to see which team can bring in the most money.

The Jersey Auction is a night of auctioning T-shirts at a Tri-City Storm hockey game in March.

United Way provides funds and support for 10 health care agencies, five educational agencies and five financial non-profits in six counties: Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Hultgren, a UWKA board member for four years, will continue in that role this year as the search continues for an executive director. He is a manager for the Parker Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division.

He said the search for Erickson’s successor is moving slowly. Since Erickson left, he has stepped in to fulfill some of her responsibilities. “I’ve stepped up as board president again to make sure the board remains strong,” he added.

UWKA has received applications for the executive direction position, he said, but “we want to make sure we find just the right person,” he said. “We realize there’s a sense of urgency, but we want to be selective in our choice.”

Joining him on the executive board will be Landon Lueshen of Eaton Corp., who will again serve as first vice president; Marc Bauer, second vice president; Kerri Pearson, secretary, and Amy Barth, treasurer. All served this year as well.

Hultgren recognized outgoing board members Elizabeth Roetman, JoAnn Andersen, Cindy Casper and Shanna Schulte. Four board positions remain to be filled for the coming year.

Also new this year, the board has invited volunteers to help determine how its campaign funds will be distributed. These sessions are planned for early May.

“Because volunteers contribute, they are more than welcome to participate. We want their perspective,” Hultgren said. To volunteer, call UWKA at 308-237-6840.