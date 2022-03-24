United Way of the Kearney Area has annual meeting March 31

KEARNEY — United Way of the Kearney Area will hold its annual meeting and campaign celebration 4-6 p.m. March 31 at Cunningham’s Journal on the Lake at 610 Talmadge St. The public and donors are invited.

United Way also is seeking volunteers to participate in the Community Investment Process on May 2-3.

Volunteers will review program applications and progress reports, listen to program presentations from organizations and complete evaluations to ensure responsible stewardship and accountability of United Way funds.

Volunteers must be current United Way donors or corporate sponsors, but people who work for a program funded by United Way are not eligible to participate.

For more information, call United Way at 308-237-6840.