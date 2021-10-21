United Way of the Kearney Area executive director, Nikki Erickson, resigns

KEARNEY — The United Way of the Kearney Area has announced that Executive Director Nikki Erickson has resigned from the organization to spend more time with her family.

The UWKA Board of Directors accepted her resignation effective Dec. 3. The board said in a press release it has begun discussions to appoint new leadership to build on Erickson’s successes and lead the organization forward.

“Over the past 3½ y ears Nikki Erickson’s support and dedication to the United Way of the Kearney Area has ensured the organization remained strong. As we transition to identify a new executive director, I am confident that our talented board of directors, strategically identified leaders, will ensure that the organization remains engaged and continues to support those in need within our communities,” said Jerry Hultgren, president of the board.

“I am humbled to have had the opportunity to serve United Way. The United Way team and network of community partners are amazing, passionate and talented individuals. I am honored to have been part of such an impactful organization, but look forward to spending more time with my family,” Erickson said.