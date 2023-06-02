KEARNEY — Eight new members have been named to the board of the United Way of the Kearney Area. They joined the board at its first meeting May 17 at Central Community College. They are:

Aric Blender of Contryman Associates.

Sara Paider from Kearney Public Schools.

Ashley Lawless from Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Nicole Mailahn from Jacobsen Orr.

Crystal Libich from West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Angie Kreutzer from First National Bank of Omaha.

Marci Drumheller from GuidePoint Security.

David Lore Jr. from Eaton.

In other news, UWKA invites parents whose children are eligible for Back-2-School Backpacks to register with United Way by June 30. Children who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches can get free backpacks and school supplies. They will be distributed in early August.

Register at uwka.org/back-to-school-backpack-program or call 308-237-6840.

Again this year, United Way will hold Freedom Fest, a carnival and fireworks display 6-10 p.m. July 3 at Viaero Center.