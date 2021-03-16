United Way Kearney Area to hold annual meeting via Zoom March 24

KEARNEY — United Way of the Kearney Area will hold its annual meeting and campaign celebration for the closing of the 2020 campaign noon-12:30 p.m. March 24 via Zoom. The public and donors are invited.

The business meeting will begin with the Brandon Built “Home Makeover” campaign incentive. Names will be drawn of two people who donated or pledged $240 or more to the UWKA campaign. They will select home furnishings valued up to $1,000 each.

To request the Zoom Meeting ID, email unitedway@uwka.org or call the United Way.

Also, United Way is seeking volunteers to be part of a Community Investment Team for April 26-27.

Team members will review program applications and progress reports, listen to program presentations from organizations and complete evaluations to ensure responsible stewardship and accountability of funds allocated by United Way.

Volunteers must be a current United Way donor or a corporate sponsor. Volunteers cannot be affiliated with any grant applicant or program funded by United Way.

United Way of the Kearney Area serves six counties: Buffalo, Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps and Custer. For more information, visit uwka.org, or follow UWKA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.