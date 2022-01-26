United Way Dine-Outs continue in Kearney in February

KEARNEY — The United Way of the Kearney Area will continue its Dine-Out events next week.
Dine-Outs will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at both Cunningham’s Journal on the Bricks at 15 W. 23rd St., and Cunningham’s Journal on the Lake at 610 Talmadge St.
The season’s final Dine-Out will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Joy’s Table Pasta and Steaks at 110 S. Second Ave. In January, Dine-Outs were held at Thunderhead Brewing and Old Chicago.
The public is invited to enjoy a meal and help United Way’s 2021-22 campaign.
Teams of volunteers, led by UWKA supporters and board members, join servers at the restaurants to take orders and pour drinks. Each team is responsible for a different Dine-Out event.
Friendly competition ensues to see which team can raise the most money in tips.
All tips go to United Way’s 2021-22 campaign. The campaign goal is $430,000, and about 80% of that has been raised. The campaign began late last year.