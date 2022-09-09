United to reinstate tickets from Kearney booked Nov. 1, beyond

KEARNEY — Travelers who have received notification that their Kearney to Denver flights have been cancelled from Kearney Regional Airport starting on Nov. 1 will have their tickets automatically reinstated by United.

According to a city of Kearney press release, the notice was sent to ticket holders because the SkyWest schedule had been deleted from the booking system. However, United currently is working to upload the Denver Air Connection schedule.

Denver Air Connection is taking over commuter flights from Kearney to Denver beginning Nov. 1.

When the upload is complete, tickets will be reinstated for travel from Kearney Regional Airport.

According to the city's press release, ticket holders can reach out to United customer service at 800-864-8331 if they have additional questions or concerns regarding upcoming travel.