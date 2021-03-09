Unique business in Gibbon brings brings gym and coffee together at Rise & Grind

GIBBON — Customers can get the best of both worlds at Rise & Grind gym and coffee shop in Gibbon.
Opened in December, the facility aims to strengthen the community and encourage healthy living, as soon as construction ends.
Gibbon resident Scott Pickel owns the conjoined business at 721 Front St.
“When the building came for sale, it was kind of a no-brainer,” Pickel said. “I just wanted to bring something new to Gibbon, something different, something fun, something that Gibbon doesn’t have.”
Pickel’s passion for weightlifting began his junior year of high school. He majored in sports administration at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and after graduation continued to exercise, but became busy with his family and as a self-employed contractor for 20 years.
“I switched to working out at a local high school, and then people kind of get kicked out because of COVID,” Pickel said. “I had memberships in Kearney and just the commute to workout at 4 or 5 in the morning was a struggle.”
It wasn’t the only run-in Pickel had with COVID-19.
After buying the conjoined buildings in March 2020, equipment was ordered in June, but due to the pandemic, shipping costs were higher and the items did not arrive until October.
Rise & Grind was scheduled to open in November, but Pickel was quarantined when his wife, Lonna, tested positive for COVID-19. The Rise & Grind opening was pushed back to December when the Nebraska Fire Marshal tested positive, too.
Despite the challenges, Pickel rises at 4 a.m. each day to tackle the daily grind.
“I think when COVID hit, you’d see people walking the streets that you’d never seen before, and that’s because the doctor is telling you to get healthy,” Pickel said. “Even before COVID, we could always get healthier, myself included, so I’m trying to stay healthy and be fit.”
Pickel has approximately 25 members at Rise & Grind, who can use their key fob to enter the 24/7 gym. Throughout the week, instructors drive from Kearney to teach yoga, Zumba and kickboxing classes.
The schedules can be found on the Rise & Grind Facebook page and on Instagram.
Equipment in Rise & Grind includes treadmills, weight racks, and medicine balls and dumbbells. Pickel is taking requests for other equipment, too.
In the brick building next door to the gym, Pickel is opening a Rise & Grind coffee shop within 60-90 days.
“Both sides complement each other,” Pickel said. “We just want a real chill place where people can sit down and have a coffee and have a conversation. Somewhere you could read a book and have free Wi-Fi for customers, so kids could come after school and do homework.”
The café will serve hot and cold coffee drinks and have limited hours for meals.
For breakfast, customers can expect items like eggs, bacon, pancakes and crepes, and for lunch, salads and sandwiches will be served.
Other plans for the coffee shop include a lot of armchairs, two all-glass garage doors, live music and a big screen TV with surround sound.
“As far as the coffee shop and gym, we’ve been getting a lot of interest, a lot of positive comments — verbally, on Facebook or text message,” Pickel said. “It was a team effort. Without the support of the Gibbon community, it wouldn’t happen.”