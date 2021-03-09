Unique business in Gibbon brings brings gym and coffee together at Rise & Grind

Rise & Grind was scheduled to open in November, but Pickel was quarantined when his wife, Lonna, tested positive for COVID-19. The Rise & Grind opening was pushed back to December when the Nebraska Fire Marshal tested positive, too.

Despite the challenges, Pickel rises at 4 a.m. each day to tackle the daily grind.

“I think when COVID hit, you’d see people walking the streets that you’d never seen before, and that’s because the doctor is telling you to get healthy,” Pickel said. “Even before COVID, we could always get healthier, myself included, so I’m trying to stay healthy and be fit.”

Pickel has approximately 25 members at Rise & Grind, who can use their key fob to enter the 24/7 gym. Throughout the week, instructors drive from Kearney to teach yoga, Zumba and kickboxing classes.

The schedules can be found on the Rise & Grind Facebook page and on Instagram.

Equipment in Rise & Grind includes treadmills, weight racks, and medicine balls and dumbbells. Pickel is taking requests for other equipment, too.

In the brick building next door to the gym, Pickel is opening a Rise & Grind coffee shop within 60-90 days.