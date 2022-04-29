Union Pacific train derails near Shelton as high winds, rain move through Buffalo County

SHELTON - Union Pacific Railroad crews are at the scene of a derailment west of Shelton.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday emergency crews were called to the scene at Willow Road and U.S. Highway 30, one mile west of Shelton for the derailment.

According to Susan Stevens, UP Communications Manager in Omaha, 15 cars in the westbound train derailed, causing the main line to be shut down. Train traffic on both lines was stopped.

Stevens didn't have any other details about the incident Friday night. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Emergency radio traffic indicated there were no hazardous materials on the train, and no roads were blocked. It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Firefighters from several Buffalo County communities were paged for weather spotting after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued around 5:30 p.m. A possible funnel cloud was spotted west of Gibbon as high winds blew through the area, although there were no reports that it touched down.