Union Pacific Railroad lines at Gibbon expected to be back online Friday after derailment
Union Pacific Railroad lines at Gibbon expected to be back online Friday after derailment

  • Updated
Gibbon derailment

More than 60 U.P. employees and contractors have been involved in cleanup efforts.

 Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub

GIBBON — Wednesday’s derailment of 28 Union Pacific Railroad cars could cause a 24-48 hour delay in shipments, said a U.P. spokesperson.

Traffic on one of three U.P. lines damaged in the derailment reopened Thursday afternoon after coming to a halt around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The lines reopened at 4:30 p.m., while the other two lines should reopen sometime today, said Tim McMahan, spokesperson for Union Pacific.

The 186-car westbound train with three locomotives was traveling from Dupo, Illinois, to North Platte, when the cars hauling mixed freight and hazardous materials derailed. None of the hazardous materials leaked or spilled, McMahan said.

No injuries were reported. More than 60 U.P. employees and contractors have been involved in cleanup efforts.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.​

According to McMahan, Union Pacific’s east-west line across Nebraska is one of the nation’s busiest, transporting grain, corn, sand, fertilizer and coal. To accommodate heavy volumes, the route boasts one of the longest triple-tracked sections nationwide.

kim.schmidt@kearneyhub.com

@HubChic

