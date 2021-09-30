Underused aid: Rental, eviction help was there, but private tenants didn’t know it

KEARNEY — The Emergency Rental Assistance program and federal eviction moratorium may have been highly successful in the public housing sector, but an official close to the statistics said private landlords and tenants may not have received as much benefit as lawmakers intended — especially in central and western Nebraska.
Shannon Harner of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority said private landlords and their tenants in greater Nebraska might have lacked awareness of the ERA and eviction moratorium, and so the programs might have been underused in rural Nebraska.
“Awareness is difficult in greater Nebraska. There are so many mom-and-pop rental operations with just one or two units,” said Harner.
Scott Mertz of Legal Aid Nebraska said the lack of awareness is resulting in unnecessary hardship for tenants who didn’t utilize the programs.
“There are evictions going through that should not be because people aren’t getting money quickly enough,” he said, referring to another problem with ERA. In some cases the application and approval processes take two months, and then there’s a monthlong wait for landlords to receive their rent.
Mertz’ job is helping tenants avoid evictions. He said the combination of ERA and eviction moratorium helped keep people in their homes while paying landlords the rent they are owed.
“We see success when the tenants do it and they get money and the landlords get it, too. The government doesn’t want anyone navigating a homeless crisis in the middle of a pandemic. We’ve never had anything approaching this level of assistance available. If landlords are willing to work with tenants it’s a 100% success.”
Because of its role in planning, financing and sustaining affordable housing in Nebraska, NIFA is overseeing distribution of money from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The ERA and eviction moratorium were intended to work in tandem, Harner said, but the moratorium ended Aug. 26, and today (Sept. 30) was supposed to be the cutoff for ERA applications. However, the U.S. Treasury has announced that ERA applications can continue, tentatively until Aug. 30, 2022, or until the money is gone.
Harner and Mertz said the rent assistance and eviction protection worked well together. Americans unable to pay rent were protected from being removed from their rental homes and apartments while landlords unable to evict tenants had an income source in the ERA to compensate for unpaid rents.
Nebraska renters and landlords in Douglas and Lancaster counties have received millions of dollars in ERA relief. However, $158 million was allocated for ERA in greater Nebraska, and of that amount, just $8.7 million has been distributed.
Harner said the reason greater Nebraska’s ERA money is standing idle may be because 67% of rentals are small and privately owned. As a result, landlords may not be plugged into organizations that keep them informed about programs that could benefit them and their tenants.
The eviction moratorium ended on Aug. 26. Harner said evictions averaged 85 per week during the moratorium, but with the moratorium ended, they now average 185 per week.
Harner said there’s still lots of money to help greater Nebraska’s private landlords and tenants. She said their applications for ERA money stand a good chance of being approved.
“We know it’s working because we fund more than 90% of the applications that come in. What we need is more people to apply,” she said.
Mertz said the urgency level has risen since Aug. 26 when the eviction moratorium ended. He advises tenants eager to learn more about rental assistance to act quickly.
“It’s easier to connect with people when they’re afraid of eviction. Before they were secure because of the moratorium. They had time to get the money,” he said.