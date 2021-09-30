Underused aid: Rental, eviction help was there, but private tenants didn’t know it

“We see success when the tenants do it and they get money and the landlords get it, too. The government doesn’t want anyone navigating a homeless crisis in the middle of a pandemic. We’ve never had anything approaching this level of assistance available. If landlords are willing to work with tenants it’s a 100% success.”

Because of its role in planning, financing and sustaining affordable housing in Nebraska, NIFA is overseeing distribution of money from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The ERA and eviction moratorium were intended to work in tandem, Harner said, but the moratorium ended Aug. 26, and today (Sept. 30) was supposed to be the cutoff for ERA applications. However, the U.S. Treasury has announced that ERA applications can continue, tentatively until Aug. 30, 2022, or until the money is gone.

Harner and Mertz said the rent assistance and eviction protection worked well together. Americans unable to pay rent were protected from being removed from their rental homes and apartments while landlords unable to evict tenants had an income source in the ERA to compensate for unpaid rents.