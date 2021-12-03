'Unbelievable:' Give Where You Live raises record $1.4M

KEARNEY — Kearney did it again. It raised a record-breaking $1,420,530 in the ninth annual Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live 24-hour fundraising event.
Judi Sickler, president and CEO of the foundation, was triumphant when the event finished at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
“It was unbelievable,” Sickler said a few minutes after midnight. “This community constantly amazes us. It comes together. It’s united. As we got close to the end, our phone kind of started blowing up. I could feel the whole community watching at home after work, following along on social media.”
This year’s event raised $95,000 more than last year’s $1,325,551, and its 6,665 donors surpassed last year’s 6,440. The donations will benefit 185 non-profits in Buffalo and Kearney counties. That is nine more than last year and nearly twice as many as the 99 participants in 2013, the first year of Give Where You Live.
Sickler said she felt a “quiet little buzz” all day, “and it kept ramping up more. We were getting lots of text messages.”
She also noted that 37 charities raised more than $10,000. “It was pretty spread out. Last year we had a couple of non-profits that really did well, but this year it was spread out among lots of them.”
The Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department raised the most money, with 27 donors contributing $59,558. The Kearney Area Animal Shelter placed second, with 146 donors contributing 450,815, followed by the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, placing third with 73 unique donors giving $45,300.
Watching the clock
Online giving began Nov. 4, but those gifts remained uncounted until the event officially began at midnight. At 12:01 a.m., they were counted. They totaled $112,829, and GWYL was off and running.
By 8 a.m., $142,000 had been raised. At 3:30 p.m., $458, 648 had been raised from 3,235 donors.
By 7 p.m., when $930,314 had been raised, foundation staffers and volunteers knew they would top the $1 million mark. That happened before 8 p.m., but Sickler and others waited a bit nervously for the next four hours, hoping that the total would exceed last year’s $1,325,551.
By 8:48 p.m., donors had given $1,131,678. Just 45 minutes later, at 9:37 p.m., that figure was $1,240,307. In just a little more than two hours, $180,123 came in, smashing the old record and setting the new one at $1,420,530.
Busy day
It was a busy day inside the KACF office at 412 W. 48th St. The offices were festively decorated, with a Christmas tree and a table of Christmas cookies, chocolates, crackers, cheese and vegetables. A screen over the reception desk offered up-to-the minute giving totals.
Starting at 8 a.m., with temperatures more suitable for September than early December, people came in to drop off gifts. KACF staffers also picked up donations from people in their cars due to COVID-19 concerns, but Sickler said most came inside.
Some KACF staffers, like intern Anthony Murillo, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, drove to several homes to pick up gifts from donors who could not get to the KACF office.
Jasmine Thompson, KACF marketing coordinator, offered a flower to donors who came in. KACF purchased yellow flowers from Diva’s and Kearney Floral as a way to thank donors. “We’re trying to give joy,” Thompson said.
Laurel McKellips, KACF program manager, said at 3:30 p.m. that the event was going ”really well. The weather is gorgeous. It’s a great day for people to stop in.” She has been part of every GWYL event since it began in 2013.
Volunteer and KACF board member Bob Lammers spent the afternoon at the foundation’s front desk. Attired in this year’s gold Give Where You Live T-shirt, he said it had been “busy all afternoon” with people bringing in checks.
He credited the beautiful weather for some of that; some GWYL events over the last eight years have been held on frigid, snowy days typical of early December.
Non-profits watch, wait
KACF posted constant updates of both the overall total raised, and donations for each non-profit. Leaders of those organizations watched nervously, with crossed fingers.
Ray Longoria, executive director of the Kearney Family YMCA, was thrilled that the Y’s capital campaign topped the list of donations much of the day. “We’re very excited,” he said a little after 5 p.m. “We wanted to take this opportunity to reach out to the community and get them involved. It’s a great opportunity for that.”
The Y finished eighth-highest among the 185 non-profits, collecting $34,706 from 67 donors.
Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, was delighted when the Merryman was sitting in second-place. “This shows the power of the performing arts, not just in Kearney but this entire region,” she said. The Merryman suffered during the pandemic and had to cancel shows in 2020, but she said it has made nearly a complete recovery. Merryman finished in 11th place with $28,632.
Because of COVID-19, few non-profits offered lunches or coffee or s’mores as a way to attract donors, as they had done in previous years, but five or six did.
Deb Gronewald, owner of Circle D Boot and Saddle Repair shop in Old Town Kearney, set up a table with a jar for gifts, plus sheets of information, cookies and chocolates to thank donors. Representing area merchants, she was accepting gifts for the proposed Kearney Rail Viewing Platform along the south side of the Union Pacific tracks at Central Avenue.
By mid-afternoon, a few dollars were in the jar, but “most people give online,” she said. Gifts totaled $715 from 10 donors.
Also leading the GWYL effort for several hours was the Loper Wrestling Legacy Fund, which supports the wrestling program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. That effort raised $22,801 and finished 16th among the 185 non-profits, with gifts from four donors. Funds may go toward equipment for the new wrestling room. That work will begin Dec. 20.