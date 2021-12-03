'Unbelievable:' Give Where You Live raises record $1.4M

Some KACF staffers, like intern Anthony Murillo, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, drove to several homes to pick up gifts from donors who could not get to the KACF office.

Jasmine Thompson, KACF marketing coordinator, offered a flower to donors who came in. KACF purchased yellow flowers from Diva’s and Kearney Floral as a way to thank donors. “We’re trying to give joy,” Thompson said.

Laurel McKellips, KACF program manager, said at 3:30 p.m. that the event was going ”really well. The weather is gorgeous. It’s a great day for people to stop in.” She has been part of every GWYL event since it began in 2013.

Volunteer and KACF board member Bob Lammers spent the afternoon at the foundation’s front desk. Attired in this year’s gold Give Where You Live T-shirt, he said it had been “busy all afternoon” with people bringing in checks.

He credited the beautiful weather for some of that; some GWYL events over the last eight years have been held on frigid, snowy days typical of early December.

Non-profits watch, wait

KACF posted constant updates of both the overall total raised, and donations for each non-profit. Leaders of those organizations watched nervously, with crossed fingers.