U-Save in Kearney offering COVID-19 shots

KEARNEY — U-Save Pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave. is administering free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 18 and older. Both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Moderna (two dose) vaccines are available.

People can walk in for a vaccine, or call 308-455-1555 for an appointment. Appointments also can be made via email to info@usavepharmacy.com. Include your name, address, phone number, date of birth and desired appointment time, and you will be contacted.

U-Save has front-door parking.

Free vaccinations are also available at ABC Drug and Gift, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times.