U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse at center of William Quinn’s plea for new trial

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man convicted of sex trafficking is asking for a new trial citing several trial errors that led to his conviction.

William “Billy” Quinn, 57, filed a motion for a new trial Friday in Furnas County District Court. Quinn was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during a two-week trial in June in Beaver City. He was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.

Quinn’s attorney, Joseph Howard of Omaha, filed the motion saying there was irregularity in proceedings of the court; there was abuse of discretion by the prosecuting attorney and witnesses that prevented Quinn from having a fair trial; the verdict wasn’t reached by sufficient evidence or is contrary to law; U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse caused irregularity in the proceedings; and an error of law occurred at the trial.

During the second week of Quinn’s trial, Sasse’s office issued a press release urging the U.S. Department of Justice to assist Nebraska in the prosecution of the interstate child sex trafficking case. Quinn’s defense counsel made a motion for a mistrial based on Sasse’s statements about the case.

