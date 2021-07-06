U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse at center of William Quinn’s plea for new trial

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man convicted of sex trafficking is asking for a new trial citing several trial errors that led to his conviction.
William “Billy” Quinn, 57, filed a motion for a new trial Friday in Furnas County District Court. Quinn was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during a two-week trial in June in Beaver City. He was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.
Quinn’s attorney, Joseph Howard of Omaha, filed the motion saying there was irregularity in proceedings of the court; there was abuse of discretion by the prosecuting attorney and witnesses that prevented Quinn from having a fair trial; the verdict wasn’t reached by sufficient evidence or is contrary to law; U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse caused irregularity in the proceedings; and an error of law occurred at the trial.
During the second week of Quinn’s trial, Sasse’s office issued a press release urging the U.S. Department of Justice to assist Nebraska in the prosecution of the interstate child sex trafficking case. Quinn’s defense counsel made a motion for a mistrial based on Sasse’s statements about the case.
Mallory Hughes, who represented Quinn, stated that Sasse’s statements were highly inflammatory. Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office resisted the motion, but did recognize the inappropriateness of Sasse’s statements when a jury trial is taking place.
Judge David Urbom took the motion under advisement, and each jury member was polled to determine if they had been influenced by Sasse’s statements. After the interviews, Urbom decided not to declare a mistrial.
On June 29, Hughes withdrew as counsel for Quinn.
Quinn is being held at the Furnas County Jail. He faces a maximum of five life terms in prison plus 177 years.
Sentencing will be at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 15.