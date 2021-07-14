U.S. Flag of Honor makes a pit stop in Gibbon on way to Washintgon, D.C.

GIBBON — Don Ash of Gibbon carefully pulled on a pair of angel white gloves and removed the U.S. Flag of Honor from its custom transport case at Windmill State Recreation Area south of Gibbon.

Ash, a retired firefighter from Ravenna, is among the few who have been afforded the experience of grasping the flag and pressing it against their chest.

The flag began its life at Ground Zero in New York City with the intent of inspiring and thanking firefighters and police officers for their service, said Cindy Heiser. She is bicycling from Blaine, Washington, to Washington, D.C., with her friend, Philip Devereaux, a retired firefighter from Winter Garden, Fla.

They are pedaling across the United States in a $100,000 fundraiser for four special charities.

Those charities include Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS); National Fallen Firefighters Association; The Honor Network; and Crohns and Colitis Foundation.

If the pair succeeds and raises $100,000, each charity will receive a $25,000 share.

Heiser is a North Platte native who retired as a police officer at Grand Junction, Colo. She said that so far the charity ride has raised $42,000.