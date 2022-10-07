Tyson responds to Hurricane Ian with 1M pounds of protein

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Florida devastated by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

The company, which operates a beef plant in Lexington, Neb., is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than one million pounds of protein to feed those in need in Fort Myers, Florida, and surrounding areas.

The company also is partnering with Publix, Feeding America and three of their local member food banks to provide protein to people affected by the storm.

In addition to its commitment to donate one million pounds of protein, the company will provide ongoing support to Feeding America and other relief agencies.