 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tyson responds to Hurricane Ian with 1M pounds of protein

  • 0
Tyson Foods

 

 COURTESY

Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, despite limited access to some areas. Fixing the Sanibel Island causeway could take until late October. In the meantime, residents like Pamela Brislin were arriving by boat to see what they could salvage. Brislin stayed through the storm, but it is the aftermath that haunts her. When she checked on a neighbor, she found the woman crying. Her husband had passed away, his body still in the dining room. Another neighbor's house caught fire, the flames so large that it forced Breslin to do what the hurricane could not — flee.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Florida devastated by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

The company, which operates a beef plant in Lexington, Neb., is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than one million pounds of protein to feed those in need in Fort Myers, Florida, and surrounding areas.

The company also is partnering with Publix, Feeding America and three of their local member food banks to provide protein to people affected by the storm.

In addition to its commitment to donate one million pounds of protein, the company will provide ongoing support to Feeding America and other relief agencies.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID mortality rates drastically higher among Republicans than Democrats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News